SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A tornado warning was issued for Susquehanna County until 7:15 p.m.

National Weather Service (NWS) gave the all clear as the area of concern weakened below severe limits and no longer prompts a concern of tornado formation.

The radar indicated rotation near Carbondale. Strong winds and dime sized hail have been observed. We are sending crews to check on storm damage reports.