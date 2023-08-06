(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Budget was completed after being overdue for over a month, but issues still remain for lawmakers to work out in Harrisburg.

State Senator Scott Martin (R-Berks/Lancaster) is Chair of the Appropriations Committee and joined Dennis Owens as lawmakers passed the multi-billion dollar budget. They discuss school vouchers, mental health funding, and other sticking points in the negotiations.

This week we also speak with Sean Lafferty at our sister station WJET about former President Trump’s recent visit to Erie amid a third indictment, this one for his alleged conspiracy leading up to Jan. 6.