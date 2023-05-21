(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens is taking a look back at last week’s election where Democrats retained control of the State House in Harrisburg.

Democrat Heather Boyd defeated Republican Katie Ford in the closely watched 163rd House special election to represent Delaware County.

In Philadelphia, Charelle Parker won the Democratic primary for mayor and will face Republican David Oh in the November general election. Across the state in Allegheny County, Sara Innamoroto won the Democratic primary for County Executive and will face PNC executive Joe Rockey in November.

Statewide, Daniel McCaffery won the Democratic primary for State Supreme Court and will face Republican primary winner Carolyn Carluccio.

On the Commonwealth Court, Republican Megan Martin will face Matt Wolf in November. With two seats open on the Superior Court, Republicans Maria Battista and Harry Smail and Democrats Jill Beck and Timika Lane will be on the ballot.

Analysts Christopher Nicholas of Eagle Consulting and J.J. Abbott with Commonwealth Communications join This Week in Pennsylvania to discuss the recent elections and preview the November election.