HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police are investigating after a man was shot in an early morning shooting in Hazleton. More than a dozen shots were fired on the 500 block of Arthur Street just before 1 on Monday morning.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News his injuries are non-life threatening. Police are looking for a black SUV that may have been involved in the early morning shooting. This is the third shooting in Hazleton in less than a week.