The Jazz Festival makes a come-back to Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning this evening, “The Electric City” in Lackawanna County becomes “Jazz City” as the annual Jazz Festival kicks off at multiple sites including the historic Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue.

“Well, the ritz is going to be hopping tonight that is for sure. It’s just incredible to have the jazz festival just kind of take over downtown this weekend. We are going to have music here under the marquee at the Ritz Theater here right on Wyoming Avenue. And then later in the evening, we might actually pull into our black box cafe,” said Sheri Melcher, Director at the Historic Ritz Theater.

Our region has a rich Jazz history. From Shenandoah’s Dorsey Brothers and their work with the Scranton Sirens to the Poconos and the legendary Phil Woods.

Multiple venues with all types of performers will be playing a wide spectrum of jazz, with well-known artists and up-and-coming acts too.

“It is going to be amazing. Yeah, I think it is going to be a very good time, everybody is going to have fun. It is something that we need,” said Omar Yanac of Scranton.

Music is scheduled to be performed at the Marketplace at Steamtown and at the Commonwealth Coffeehouse.

“So we are looking forward to the Jazz Festival. We have a nice venue this evening. We have a special menu. And we’re coming out with two special drinks this evening, Pistachio Jazz Matcha and Black Cherry Coffee,” said Tom Bonin owner of Commonwealth Coffeehouse

Businesses are welcoming the event and are excited to see how it helps them in the downtown area.

“First Fridays are always a good day for us. It’s one of the better days of the month. The weekends always pick up,” said Bonin.

“And you know the art clearly is, is something that can always bring people together. So to have jazz in multiple locations, here, downtown Scranton, it’s incredible. We’re going to have a great night, the weather is beautiful, really hoping to get a lot of people out,” said Melcher.

There are multiple venues hosting music throughout downtown Scranton beginning this evening and running through Sunday.