The high school football season has wrapped up for 2023. It has been a fun and exciting year for football, but all good things must come to a close and our final Top 10 Power Poll is here. Southern Columbia retains their crown once again as top team repeating as champs in Class 2A.

Southern Columbia (15-1) State AA Champions Dallas (15-1) State AAAA Runner up Selinsgrove (13-1-1) Lackawanna Trail (13-1) Delaware Valley (9-4) Scranton Prep (12-1) Danville (12-2) Jersey Shore (10-1-1) Dunmore (12-3) South Williamsport (11-3)