The high school football season has wrapped up for 2023. It has been a fun and exciting year for football, but all good things must come to a close and our final Top 10 Power Poll is here. Southern Columbia retains their crown once again as top team repeating as champs in Class 2A.

  1. Southern Columbia (15-1) State AA Champions
  2. Dallas (15-1) State AAAA Runner up
  3. Selinsgrove (13-1-1)
  4. Lackawanna Trail (13-1)
  5. Delaware Valley (9-4)
  6. Scranton Prep (12-1)
  7. Danville (12-2)
  8. Jersey Shore (10-1-1)
  9. Dunmore (12-3)
  10. South Williamsport (11-3)