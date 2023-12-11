The high school football season has wrapped up for 2023. It has been a fun and exciting year for football, but all good things must come to a close and our final Top 10 Power Poll is here. Southern Columbia retains their crown once again as top team repeating as champs in Class 2A.
- Southern Columbia (15-1) State AA Champions
- Dallas (15-1) State AAAA Runner up
- Selinsgrove (13-1-1)
- Lackawanna Trail (13-1)
- Delaware Valley (9-4)
- Scranton Prep (12-1)
- Danville (12-2)
- Jersey Shore (10-1-1)
- Dunmore (12-3)
- South Williamsport (11-3)