West Hazleton Drug Investigation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A month-long drug investigation ends with an arrest in Luzerne County.

West Hazleton Police along with agents from the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 18 South Warren Street, West Hazleton, to conclude a month’s long investigation into illegal narcotic sales from that residence.

According to West Hazleton Police, investigators seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine, two scales, a Glock pistol, and a large amount of packaging materials. Also located inside the residence was Randell Brutton Scott, of West Hazleton. Brutton Scott was arrested and charged with one felony count each of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm Prohibited. He was arraigned by Magistrate James Dixon and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

The Drug task force is comprised of members of the Hazleton City Police Department Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Group, as well as members of the Sugarloaf and Butler Township Police Departments.