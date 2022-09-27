(WXIN) – Taco Bell is giving its Rewards members the power to make the ultimate choice: Bring back either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito for a limited time.

The taco chain is pitting the fan-favorite items against each other in a voting contest available only on the Taco Bell app. Rewards members can vote once a day for either the crunchy Double Decker Taco or the saucy Enchirito through Oct. 6.

Courtesy Taco Bell

Courtesy Taco Bell

Here’s a brief history lesson on the dueling dishes.

The Double Decker Taco was originally introduced as a limited-time offer in 1995 before becoming a permanent addition to the menu between 2006 and 2019. Taco Bell describes the hybrid taco as a “soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce and cheddar cheese.”

The Enchirito dates back to 1970, but got booted from the Taco Bell menu in 2013. It’s made up of a “soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese,” the fast-food chain says.

The results are scheduled to be announced on Oct. 7. The prevailing item will be added to menus across the country — temporarily — later this year.

Taco Bell said the company embracing its past dishes after seeing the “love and passion” fans expressed upon the return of the Mexican Pizza, according to press release issued Tuesday.

“Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer, in a statement included with Tuesday’s release.