LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A suspicious package caused quite a concern Monday in Clinton County.

According to police, a suspicious package was found on the front steps of city hall Monday morning.

Lock Haven Police quickly put city hall on lockdown and urged the community to stay away from the building.

After much investigation turns out – it was a bag full of clothing items.

The street was re-opened by 1 pm.

City hall will be opened again Tuesday morning at 8:00.