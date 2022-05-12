POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mock crash event was held at a high school in the Poconos to bring awareness to distracted and impaired driving.

A disturbing sight of students role-playing as victims in a deadly crash was all part of the Pocono Mountain School District bringing awareness to distracted driving and driving under the influence.

The school’s Students Against Destructive Decision’s mock crash took place at Pocono Mountain West High School, Thursday morning.

Officials with the District Attorney’s office, the coroner, and first responders played their roles in showing how they respond to the scene.

“I’m here with my friend, the coroner Tom Yanac and when we get together for business purposes, it’s often a very unpleasant affair, but this is something that could save lives and we’re all for it,” said Michael Mancuso, First Assistant District Attorney, Monroe County.

Students watched as first responders jumped into action and saw a helicopter land for an actor to be taken by medevac.





Essence Austin played her role as a student headed to prom drunk.

She says being a part of the demonstration made her realize the severity of the situation.

“It’s an eyeopener definitely. I feel like they’ll appreciate it more seeing people that they know. If it was us in the situation, it would make more of an impact and much of a difference than you know before,” said Essence Austin, Senior, Pocono Mountain H.S. West.

Francesca Deleo acted as a drunk driver coming home from a basketball game and says the scenario relates to the students in real life.

“Being that we were in uniforms and then the other actors were in prom dresses, it really hits home because prom is next week, we’re just finishing up spring sports, so I think it really hit a certain, it’s hard for them,” explained Francesca Deleo, senior, Pocono Mountain H.S. West

Distracted driving kills nine people every day in the U.S. and 1.6 million crashes are caused by drivers texting.

“Something as simple as looking down at your phone can just cause all of this,” Daniel Keane, Coolbaugh Township Fire Department.

This is the district’s first mock crash after canceling it due to COVID the last two years.