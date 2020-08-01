Stormy weather coming Sunday, watching the path of Hurricane Isaias

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – After a pleasant start to the weekend on Saturday, an area of low pressure will move into the Ohio River Valley overnight. This will bring an approaching warm front into Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder are in store Saturday night. A southerly wind will also bring a noticeably warm and very humid air mass, which is one of the ingredients for Sunday’s setup.

Sunday morning, some passing showers and periods of rain will continue as the front lifts to the north. At this point, cloud cover will want to try and dominate. If we break for some mid-afternoon sunshine, this will help to heat up the atmosphere and provide energy to fuel more showers and thunderstorms.

While these storms that develop in the afternoon will likely be scattered, some of them could be locally strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center highlighted the fact that these storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, especially with all the humidity and moisture available in the atmosphere. Strong wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out if these storms come to fruition. A limiting factor for the severe weather threat would be if there is more cloud cover and not as much sunshine. Most of the action would be out of here before midnight.

All eyes have been on Hurricane Isaias over the past few days. The storm is currently a category one hurricane, positioned near the Bahamas as it moves to the northwest around 15 mph. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the system travelling very close to Florida, then turning more to the north and east, affecting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. With this current forecast, locations in Eastern PA (such as the Poconos) would have the best chance of seeing the heaviest of rain on Tuesday.

However, we are still several days away and fluctuations in the exact path will happen. A track closer to the coast would give us a greater likelihood of seeing heavy rain. With a track farther east and offshore, our impacts would not be as high.

Continue to check back with Eyewitness Weather as we monitor the potential for strong storms Sunday and the latest on Hurricane Isaias!

