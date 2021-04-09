State police searching for missing man in Lackawanna County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police have released information on a man reported missing out of Lackawanna County.

According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory, 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas was last seen on Firefighter Lane in Clifton Township on April 5th around 11:00 a.m.

Police say Nicholas drives a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a cap on the back. The Pennsylvania license plate registration is ZHH1339.

Nicholas is described as 6’3, approximately 220 lbs. with white hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.