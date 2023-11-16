(KTLA) – West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is dropping smoke like it’s hot. The Long Beach native made the shocking announcement on social media Thursday morning.

“I’m giving up smoke,” he posted to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The caption accompanied a black-and-white photo of Snoop with text that read: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.”

Snoop Dogg performs a DJ set as “DJ Snoopadelic” during the “Concerts In Your Car” series on Oct. 2, 2020, in Ventura. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

He ended the note saying, “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Fans immediately flooded the comment section and thought either the 52-year-old was joking or he was just making the switch to edibles.

“I’m sure his account got hacked,” commented one follower.

“But what about our 420 deal?” asked Carl’s Jr.

“This is like me giving up Taquitos,” 7-Eleven commented alongside a few heartbreak emojis.

“I know an ‘I’m doing edibles now’ post when I see one,'” a fan reasoned.

Others commended the Death Row Records owner on his decision.

“Glory!!!! This is amazing. Proud of you Snoop!”

“A Dogg’s gotta do what a Dogg’s gotta do,” commented High Times Magazine.

Famously known for being the consummate cannabis consumer, the Doggfather once said he smoked 81 blunts per day.

He even has a personal blunt roller.