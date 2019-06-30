Slocum Street Park renamed

A Luzerne County park gets a new name.

Nearly 200 people gathered Saturday in Swoyersville for a ceremony to rename Slocum Street Park. It is now called the Andrew Barilla Junior Park for Magistrate Barilla who built it many years ago.

Barilla received a plaque Saturday and a pink flowing red bud tree was planted in the middle of the park in his honor. Leaders say it’s important to continue to grow and expand areas like this for the youth.

“I believe that we need to get the kids back up and off the computers and back out to enjoy our parks,” Swoyersville mayor Christopher Concert said.

Barilla spent many hours cleaning up the park in Swoyersville. He also put his own money into buying the equipment.