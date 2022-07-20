QUOGUE, N.Y. (WPIX) — The body of what appears to be a great white shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island, New York shore on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, was washed back into the ocean before police could secure the body.

Police have cautioned swimmers and asked people to contact authorities if they spot the shark. Officers in Quogue have been in touch with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program.

There has been a series of shark sightings at New York beaches this summer. A number of sharks have also bit people.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Police to implement heightened patrols. That includes using drones and helicopters to monitor sharks.

“As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety,” she said. “We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

Shark sightings shut down beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island on Tuesday. Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings means that the systems in place to protect beachgoers are working.

The large number of sightings have another benefit – experts say the increase in numbers of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have succeeded in helping restore ecological balance to the oceans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.