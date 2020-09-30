Seven municipalities in Schuylkill County receive grants for park improvements

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Seven different municipalities received grants totaling to $600,000 for eight different projects.

The grants from the 2020 Community Conservation Partnerships Program are given to the community to help support recreation and conservation opportunities.

According to the press release from Senator David G. Argall, District 29:

East Union Township received a $50,000 grant to rehabilitate American Legion Park by constructing a pedestrian walkway and the installation of new play equipment

Frailey Township received a $200,000 grant for the development of the Good Spring Park and Trail including construction of 1.3 miles of trail, parking lot, and an observation area.

Porter Township received a $100,000 grant to rehabilitate Reinerton Playground by constructing pedestrian walkways as well as the installation of new playground equipment.

Reilly Township received a $70,000 grant to develop Memorial Park by adding a gazebo as well as a parking area and pedestrian walkways.

Rush Township received a $70,000 grant to develop Grier City Park and Miller Park. Both parks will construct a pavilion as well as stormwater management measures.

Saint Clair Borough will receive a $50,000 grant to renovate the little league field, pedestrian walkways and install fencing.