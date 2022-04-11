SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton residents believe there is a problem in the sewage drain, allowing storm runoff and debris to enter and back up into their homes.

Several inches of sewage fills the basement of a home on South Webster Ave in Scranton.

“Oh, disgusting nonetheless. Because you still get that smell in your house and it takes weeks to get rid of it, you know? It just permeates everywhere.” says Nancy Noll who believes the root of the problem at her sister’s home is the drainage system.

The problem resurfaced a week ago Monday and affected several homes on the block.

“Then it clogged up again on Thursday, Thursday night now and they won’t come out no more,” says Noll.

Eyewitness News reached out to Pennsylvania American Water for answers. A spokesman for the company says “The residence… Is connected to a shared lateral sewer line on private property. This sewer line is not owned by Pennsylvania American Water…”

The water and sewer company says they responded to the back-up last week.

“Our dispatcher did not realize that the issue was located on a private shared lateral. One of our crew members was sent out to jet the line, but did not perform any work upon discovering that it was a shared lateral on private property.”

“There is no sewer line. This is all French drains. Over 100 years old. They won’t even come out if it is clogged to suck it out.” explains Noll.

Noll says it’s not the resident’s responsibility.

“The Scranton Sewer Authority would come out and they would fix it. It was never our responsibility. Now all of a sudden American Water says it’s our responsibility. When the property isn’t even ours.”

The Scranton Sewer Authority was sold to Pennsylvania American Water in 2016, for 195-million dollars.

Eyewitness News reached out to the authority for comment, but has not heard back.