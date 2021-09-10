Scranton Fire Department to receive over $2 million grant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than two million dollars are being pumped into the Scranton Fire Department.

That will mean more firefighters available in an emergency. Congressman matt cartwright announced the money will come from the federal emergency management agency.

Cartwright said it will ensure it will help improve emergency response in Scranton the money will allow the city to hire 10 additional firefighters.

“It will also do is provide a safer level of response for our firefighters and that will also translate into the ability to mitigate incidents in a more timely fashion which will hopefully save lives and reduce property damage,” said Scranton Fire Department Chief John Judge.

The $2.6 million dollar grant will cover the salary and benefits of ten new firefighters for three years.