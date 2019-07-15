Schuylkill County man raising money for dog shelters with cross country bike ride

A Schuylkill County man is making a cross country journey using a mode of transportation that requires physical strength.



For John Matulevich this is not a just a casual bike ride.



“I think about this every day,” Matulevich said.



The Saint Clair resident is preparing to ride his bike 3900 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to Pottsville.



“I’ll be happy to see. To make sure that all the pieces come together like we need them to for it to be a good event for the rescues and the community,” Matulevich said.



The plan is to help raise $10,000 for Hillside SPCA and Back In Black Dog Rescue. He’s adopted dogs from both places.



“It’s amazing. For someone to even think of riding a bicycle. He’s traveling thousands and thousands of miles just to raise money for both of our shelters and rescues,” Haley Weist, of Hillside SPCA said.



Between limited resources and running out of shelter space, Hillside has had a tough summer. Since June 1st, they’ve rescued over 100 animals. Even though some have since been adopted, the shelter is still over crowded and workers say they’re overwhelmed. Hillside officials say they already know how to put the money to good use.



“Mostly with vet care. With all the dogs coming in they have we have to get spayed, neutered, get shots and everything for these animals,” Weist said.



Matulevich’s journey starts on August 24, traveling about 100 miles a day. If all goes well, he’ll return to NEPA October 5.



A reception will be held immediately following his arrival on October 5th.

Anyone interested in donating can visit Matulevich’s GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ruthless-performance-ride-america