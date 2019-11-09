Schuylkill County Commissioners Ready to Tackle the Future

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The dust has settled in the Schuylkill County commissioners race.

Now the focus is moving forward. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the story.

It’s lunchtime at Fast Freddy’s Sub Shop in Pottsville on the menu this day. Great food and a little bit of politics on the side.

“Everyone is always concerned about taxes always a high priority,” Said Scott Bensinger of Hegins.

He believes all elected officials should be held accountable for their campaign promises.

“What are their promises? If you don’t meet those comes elections time again lots of upset people so as long as you deliver on those promises I’m all for it” noted Bensinger.

And Republican Commissioner George Halcovage insists he has delivered on his promises. He was re-elected to his third term. He says he and fellow Republican Frank Staudenmeier work well with his Democratic Colleague Gary Hess is all about bi-partisanship to get things done..

“The great thing to know that 99.7 percent votes and two nothing or three nothing. We are working together for the betterment of Schuylkill County,” said Halcovage.

And his number one priority is

“Well, economic development first and foremost to have those jobs and be able to have people to fill those jobs also” added Halcovage.

Democrat Gary Hess was also elected to a third term. His focus is “We need young people to get involved and encourage to get involved not just in government but in business also to share ideas about what we can change for their future.”