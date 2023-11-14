SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Peter Seidler, chairman and owner of the San Diego Padres, died Tuesday at age 63, the team confirmed.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a news release.

No cause of death has been announced, but the team announced in September that the two-time cancer survivor underwent an unidentified medical procedure and was on the road to recovery.

Seidler will be remembered throughout San Diego for his belief in what the Padres could be, as well as his extensive philanthropic endeavors in the community.

“Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend,” Greupner continued. “Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate.”

Seidler, who was a co-founder of the $5 billion private equity firm Seidler Equity Partners, has owned the Padres since 2012, helming efforts to reshape the franchise into a team that could compete against the best in the league.

On the field, he helped build a star-powered roster, bringing in and making major commitments to Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish and San Diego’s own Joe Musgrove. He also played a critical role in the development of Petco Park, which USA Today named the best ballpark in the country earlier this year.

Seidler’s investments in the team pushed the Padres into the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, culminating in the 2022 team’s underdog trip to the National League Championship Series after upsetting two 100-win teams — the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Outside of baseball, Seidler was an active leader in the community. In his role as Padres chairman, he worked to increase donations to the Padres Foundation, which supports underserved communities in San Diego and Baja California, nearly tenfold.

Seidler was also known for his work in the community to help support unhoused San Diegans, earning numerous local honors for his efforts. Along with other San Diego leaders, he helped form the “Tuesday Group,” which meets weekly to discuss how to render aid to those experiencing homelessness.

Under Seidler’s leadership, the Padres also strengthened relationships with local organizations like Rady Children’s Hospital, Monarch School, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Build A Miracle and Veterans Village of San Diego.

Driven by Seidler’s passion for fundraising to support causes relating to health, the team founded the Padres’ Pedal the Cause fundraiser for local cancer research, raising over $18 million over the years.

As a survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Seidler and his wife, Sheel, have made significant donations to countless charities in their personal philanthropic activities, including the Lucky Duck Foundation, Stand Up To Cancer Legacy Endowment Circle, American Cancer Society, and Home Start, a San Diego-based child abuse prevention nonprofit.

“His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres,” Greupner said. “Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Seidler is survived by his wife and their three children, as well as his mother, Terry Seidler, and nine brothers and sisters.

Home Plate Gate at Petco Park will open Tuesday afternoon for fans to pay their respects, the Padres said. Parking at Tailgate Lot will be free.