Red Light Running Crashes

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Millions of people will hit the road for the long Labor Day weakened. However, a new study shows more and more drivers are ignoring red lights and it’s costing lives.

The Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety study reports red light running claimed nearly one-thousand lives in 2017. That’s a ten year high.

Red-light running played a part in more than a quarter of crash deaths at intersections equipped with a traffic signal. The study also found most of the people killed in those crashes are someone other than the person running the light.

Experts say red light cameras could help make intersections safer. But they should be just one part of a larger safety plan that includes educating drivers and improving intersection infrastructure.