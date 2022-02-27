Rally in support of Ukraine held in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the war on Ukraine continues, people are gathering locally showing support for the Eastern European country.

Many people, if not all, want Putin to stop it now, as some of them have family there.

The national anthem of Ukraine could be heard outside the Monroe County Courthouse on Sunday,

followed by the Star-Spangled Banner. Unity, as the world comes together to support Ukraine.

Andriy Leyba is from the eastern part of the country. He moved to the United States nearly two decades ago. His oldest son and family members live in Ukraine. President Zelensky declared martial law on Thursday and Leyba’s family is now trying to take back their land.

“They’re fighting! They’re trying too, you know? In any form and shape trying to resist the Russian invasion,” explained Andriy Leyba, East Stroudsburg.

Dozens came out asking for military relief by our government and expressed frustration against Vladimir Putin.

“They broke Putin. Resilience and their strength and their love for their country had cracked his regime,” said Svetlana Hanover, Cresco.

Svetlana Hanover left Russia in the early 2000s and she helped organize Sunday’s rally.

“I left and I’ve been here for 20 years and now seeing what’s happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking,” said Hanover.

The majority of people at the rally support President Zelensky for staying in his own country and backing his citizens who are fighting against Russia.

“He became an international legend,” Hanover said.

“It’s very important to be a leader in their current situation and this should be and like, I admire this guy,” said Leyba.

Blue and yellow in all different forms and shades, displaying unification with the people of Ukraine.

Organizers hope to continue to hold rallies as they say Ukrainians need support more than ever right now.