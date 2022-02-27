Pulling Russian-made alcohol from shelves to show concurrence with Ukraine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has removed all Russian-made products from the shelves of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

And some local restaurants and businesses are doing the same as an act of solidarity with Ukraine.

Saturday, Harvest Seasonal Grill in Moosic announced they are pulling all Russian Vodka off their shelves.

“Vladimir Putin destroying stability in Europe is a serious, serious thing and I think we all have to do whatever little parts we can do,” said Dave MaGrogan, CEO, Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar.

Dave MaGrogan is the C.E.O of Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar in Moosic. His restaurant group owns dozens of restaurants across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. As of Saturday, you won’t find a drop of Russian-made alcohol in any of them.

“What we looked at was let’s not pour a product that proudly says it comes from Russia or pretends it comes from Russia, and let’s not reorder products that come from Russia from our LCB,” said MaGrogan.

MaGrogan says it’s important to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and it’s a small step to impact the Russian economy.

“But when you multiply that across thousands of restaurants in the United States, it can make a bigger dent,” said MaGrogan.

Sunday, Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter to the Liquor Control Board urging them to remove Russian-sourced products from stores and stop selling them immediately.

“The PLCB is one of the largest purchasers of alcohol in the entire country. That’s a big order to cancel to Russia, so they’re going to feel that,” MaGrogan explained.

MaGrogan wants the message to go beyond alcohol. He wants the U.S. Government and the E.U. to stop importing Russian oil and natural gas, which helps Russia finance their invasion of Ukraine.

“Our little symbolic pouring out of the Russian vodka was really a way to tell our elected officials you have to change energy policy in the United States. That we should be energy independent and we should help supply energy to our allies and not make them get their energy from a dictator,” said MaGrogan.

Popular vodka brands such as Skyy and Tito’s are both made in the U.S.A and stateside vodka is produced in Philadelphia.