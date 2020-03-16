Protecting Seniors at Risk

SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Anyone can contract the novel coronavirus, but one group is most at risk, senior citizens. Doctors say people over the age of 65 are at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who says she has not left her home in a week because she’s concerned about interacting with someone with the virus. Some local businesses are trying to help those at high risk by bringing necessities to their doors.

“This is the first time in my life, and I’m 86 years old. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s scary, Rose Yuhas of Wilkes-Barre said.

Elderly people like Rose Yuhas are avoiding crowded places because of coronavirus concerns. Doctors recommend this sort of social distancing.

“Which means kind of not adhering to the social contacts we’ve had before. You know like I’m not shaking hands with patients in the office or giving a hug to one of my elderly patients out the door,” Doctor James Tricarico, a primary care physician at Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center, said.

Jeff Smith, store manager at Gerrity’s at Keyser Oak Shopping Center, says due to social distancing, local businesses are now seeing an increase in orders for food delivery, especially from the elderly. He says the store has bought two new delivery vans in response to the increase of orders and the staff is also taking extra precautions, like sanitizing the vans nightly.

“They’re wearing gloves. We’re sanitizing constantly. We have people throughout the store that are actually sanitizing constantly so the risk is minimal for somebody getting an order delivered,” Smith said.

Amy Morris, program coordinator for meals on wheels, says at least 85% of the clients are elderly people.

“If we’re not getting food to them I don’t know who is cause everybody is afraid to be around the elderly,” Morris said.

She says deliveries have been cut down to three times a week due to less volunteers, but to make up for it they’re adding extra provisions. They’re also doing what’s called ‘the bag and hang’…

“We are supplying clean plastic bags, we’re putting all the food in it, we’re hanging on the doorknob or a mailbox. We are then ringing the door or knocking really loud so they are made aware that the food is there. And then they come out,” Morris said.

Morris says the “Bag and hang” helps ensure there’s no face to face contact. Doctors suggest if you do have symptoms of the Coronavirus, you should call your primary care physician first.