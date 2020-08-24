President Trump receives formal Republican nomination at Charlotte convention

Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, commented on the future of fall high school sports during a news conference Tuesday regarding coronavirus.

Dr. Levine reiterated that the recommendation from Governor Wolf and his administration is that all youth sports, school or otherwise, are postponed until January. However, the decision to play is being left up to the PIAA, then individual school districts. And when asked if the Governor would step in to force a delay if the PIAA elects to move forward with fall sports, Dr. Levine said "The Governor has been very clear, there are no plans to do that."