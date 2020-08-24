President Trump receives formal Republican nomination at Charlotte convention

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Republicans formally nominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for re-election at The Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Delegates held a an in-person roll call Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center ballroom ahead of Monday night’s convention.
The convention is an important event for Trump as he is trailing in national and battleground state polls and is under intense pressure to turn the race around in his favor.