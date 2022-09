FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Ferguson Township Police Department has found a missing man safe.

Officials say the search for 91-year-old Charles Kayhart, has been called off as he has been found safe.

Investigators believe this person may have been at special risk of harm or injury or may have been confused.





It is unknown at this time where he was located, but the search has been called off as Kayhart has been safely located.