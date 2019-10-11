Pocono Manor Transformation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Tuesday, we first told you about plans for the Inn at Pocono Manor to close next month for a two-year renovation project.

Thursday more details were released about the Pocono Lumina attraction that will be built there.

The back of Pocono Manor will transform into an enchanted forest.

At night a walk through the woods nearby will transport guests to a fantasy type interactive world of lights and characters.

There are only a few attractions like it in the world with the nearest ones in Canada.

It will be a first of its kind in the United States and tourism leaders say with other developments in the Tobyhanna Township area it could be a big draw.

“So I think it’s going to be something unique to the Poconos that you’re not going to see anywhere else in the country and I think it’s going to just add to everything that’s going on with Pocono Springs, the renovations here at Pocono Manor as well as Kalahari” Brian Bossuyt, Executive VP Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

“A quiet place like Pocono Manor, Skytop, Woodloch, some of the other resort operations, Shawnee. They’re all geared to handle the traffic and the more business that we get jointly the better it is for the whole community and the whole area,” Don Snyder, General Manager Pocono Manor

The goal is to finish the renovations at The Inn and Pocono Lumina by 2022.

The nearby Pocono Springs entertainment project is also expected to be done around the same time.