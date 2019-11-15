Pledge of Allegiance: Wyoming Valley Montessori School Team Two

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna, announced $2.1 million in state grants to fund improvement projects in several communities throughout the 112th Legislative District.

“From pedestrian safety to land redevelopment and conservation, these projects will have a tangible impact on our residents and the local economy,” Mullins said. “I’m grateful to Senator John Blake and borough officials for their partnership in advocating for these projects that will benefit our common constituency.”