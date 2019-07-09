Pennsylvania Ranked 6th Worst State in Which to Start a Business

The financial website, WalletHub, has deemed Pennsylvania the 6th worst state in which to start a business.

The website ranked states based on 26 different qualities that are key to start-up success. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania finished poorly in categories like industry variety, average length of work week, labor costs, and office-space affordability.

Even though that might seem like a big knock on Pennsylvania, state senator, John Yudichak says that he thinks we’re moving in the right direction.

Senator Yudichak says, “Our CNI– our corporate net income text is one of the highest in the country at 9.9%. But most companies don’t pay that income tax. They pay a sub-chapter s tax, which is 3.07. But when you strip away those rankings, you look at work force. And we have one of the best work forces in the country.”

To see more on Wallet Hub’s study, you can click here.