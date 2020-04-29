Parade held by first responders for community and high school seniors

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Lackawanna County community came together to celebrate the seniors at one area high school.

Local fire and police paraded to Abington Heights High School today, honoring their community and the schools seniors.

The school year was cut short by coronavirus earlier this month.

The 2020 senior class is unable to experience senior traditions like prom or graduation.

First responders said it was a quick “Thank you” to the community, there for one another during these trying times.