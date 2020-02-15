Paint the Plow” Winners Recognized

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) honored the District 4 winners of the “Paint the Plow” safety outreach contest which promotes winter driving safety and fosters appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Wallenpaupack won the award for the best of Pike County. The plows all incorporated the message “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush” on the blades.

Winners of the “Judges’ Pick” were awarded to Dunmore High School, Pittston Area High School, Wallenpaupack Area High School, and Blue Ridge High School. The “Judges’ Pick,” were determined by PennDOT representatives.

Left to right in one row….. Front Row: Melissa Csikortos, Crystal Gori, Danielle Holzapfel, Lauren Parrella, Julie Collazo Middle Row: Alexis Stewart, Matthew Travis, Trinity Ellson, Hannah Peterson, Barbara Gonzalez, Natasha Naturale, Hailey Bogart Back Row: Megan Cuff, Angelina Molisso, Ashley Jones, Joseph Rechtorovic, Lisa Peet, art teacher; Micheal Taluto, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT; Evan Worthington, Maximus Michael

Pittston Area High School won the award for the second year as the best of Luzerne County. The plows all incorporated the message “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush” on the blades.

left to right in one row…..

Patricia Ciriaco, Christopher Then, Kelly Doran, Lainey Rostock, Ryan Hoover, Alexis Wesnak, Julia Rizzo, Hannah Hawksley, Hannah Farber, Jillian Vito, Abby Pecha,

Mike Taluto, PennDOT, Judy Greenwald, Art Teacher, Michalie Mazurkivich, Bria Brombacher, Marissa Moran, Shelbi Morrell, Alyssa Bulford, Nina Guthrie, Sal Turonis, Rachel Senese, Billy Bonczek, Rebecca Rybak, Northeast Highway Education Coordinator, District Attorney's Office, Luzerne County and Trooper Deanna Piekanski, Pennsylvania State Police.