PA Live! Pocono Santa

Do we have a Christmas tale for you! A few months ago, a man claiming to be Santa Claus walked into our Pocono newsroom to tell us about a sleigh he was having rebuilt at an auto body shop.

Well before Eyewitness News photojournalist Tom Gregory did the story, he had to make sure this was the real Santa Claus and not some imposter. Here’s what Tom learned from East Stroudsburg.

Tom asked Santa some tough questions to prove he was indeed Santa, such as how he enters homes and his favorite cookie.

“I don’t break in. I go down the chimney and if they don’t have a chimney I have a matching set of keys. I also have to use that for when people are careless and leave the fireplace burning overnight,” Santa said.

Santa was able to name all the reindeer and said his day job is taking care of the 800 elves who work for him. As far as his favorite cookie?

“Sugar cookies with sprinkles so I can see how creative they are when they decorate them,” Santa said.

After receiving those answers, there was no doubt this was the real Santa Claus, so Tom asked him about this sleigh that he’s been dying to tell him about.

“I discovered it, somebody was selling it out of their yard. Made in 1920 and I saw it needed some TLC and I went down to New Holland, PA and brought it up and it needed a lot of repairs. The whole carriage had to be rebuilt. It’s still using the original frame and runners,” Santa said.

Such a project like this required Santa to hire some special elves to work on this sleigh.

“Absolutely. I had some of that done locally at Custom Import Performance in East Stroudsburg along 209,” Santa said.

Asked if he’s ever worked on a sleigh before, Custom Import Performance owner Chris Fisher said “I say this is the first time. Santa has been a customer of ours for quite a few years and he came to me with this project and it was kind of one I couldn’t say no to. It came in pretty twisted, pretty rough shape. We completely took it apart, gutted it if you will and redid the sides and back with wood and put the paint job on it that you see.”

“I added a lot of enhancements to it. I picked up some brass carriage lamps so I’ll be able to see when I fly at night,” Santa said. “I’m also going to have a radio installed with speakers so I can do Christmas music for events. It goes better in snow and it flies. Reindeer only fly on Christmas Eve. You can’t put a cost on the pleasure you bring to kids.”

Santa says he only has cookies and milk while flying and saves the eggnog for when he gets back to the North Pole. For more information, click here.