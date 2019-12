PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) -- For the second day in a row, the Pocono Mountain School District did not open as the district cites call-outs from district bus drivers.

This comes on the heels of Wednesday night's meeting where the board rejected a factfinder report they called for to determine whether outsourcing or negotiating with the current union would be more cost-effective. The Pocono Mountain Education Support Professionals and Pennsylvania State Education Association say this is not a tactic or sick out.