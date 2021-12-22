Opening Day at Montage Mountain in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a chill in the air, and the ground is cold enough to prevent the snow from melting. That means ski season is here.

Camelback is open and Montage Mountain opened its slopes as well on Wednesday.

Hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts hit the slopes at Montage Mountain. One of them, Michael Sosnowski said he traveled from Honesdale to see what opening day is all about.

“Very promising. Definitely, since it was last week there was no snow. They definitely put a good amount together for today, opening day,” said Michael Sosnowski, Honesdale.

Six slopes are open with two on deck, just waiting for snow.

“It’s a good environment up here, a lot of good people that you meet. That you normally don’t see,” Sosnowski explained.

“I’ve been too little bit to different mountains over the past two weeks but now montage mountain is finally open. So just happy to be back ripping,” said Dimitri Brown, Kingston.

Montage has several things that are new for this season, including ticket kiosks where guests can order online, on-site QR Code Scanners to have their chair lift pass printed out.

“Literally just go, type in your stuff, get it and just scan it, and that pretty much the whole idea,” Brown said.

“We have a lot of new upgrades around the mountain, we have a couple of new food and beverage outlets which is really exciting,” explained Director of Resort Relations, Tyler Crawford. “We have a brand new RFID technology system for ticketing and lift access, gift cards, food, and beverages, all that good stuff.”

Montage officials say with all the new technology wait times are down. Skiers can essentially go from your car right to the slopes.