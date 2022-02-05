One suspect in custody after Lycoming County shooting

PORTER TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in an attempted homicide case in Lycoming County.

Tiadaghton Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Porter township on Friday after several gunshots were heard in the area.

Police say. one victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and officers have arrested one induvial at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.