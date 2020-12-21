One dead, more sickened by carbon monoxide in Blakely apartment building

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is dead and more became ill after an apparent carbon monoxide leak in Blakely Monday morning at the Bodnick Street Apartment building.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, Peter Gentile, Sr. 48, of Blakely, passed away at GCMC shortly after 9 a.m. after he was overcome by carbon monoxide in his apartment.

Other residents in the apartment building became ill as well. A heating system malfunction is believed to be the cause of the carbon monoxide leak.

The Blakely Police and Fire Departments are investigating.