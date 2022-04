JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An ATV crash at Aylesworth Park is been confirmed to be fatal by first responders on scene.

Around 4:30 PM on Saturday first responders were dispatched to the park for a call of a woman trapped underneath an ATV submerged in water.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to assist, but it flew away empty.

The coroner was called to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.