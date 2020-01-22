New Study Shows Loneliness Can Shorten Your Life

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A new study shows loneliness is just as impactful as smoking and obesity in shortening the lives of seniors.

Loneliness especially hits hard for older people who are transferred into senior living, feel isolated and have difficulty making new friends.

Geisinger Health System offers multiple programs like “65 Forward” to engage seniors in physical and social activities.

