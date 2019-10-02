New Arcade Themed Bar to Open in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ready to go back to ’80s to play a few of those video and arcade games we all know and love?

A new bar and restaurant is set to open in Lackawanna County- that takes you back for a little gaming fun.

Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Jamaswamy takes us there.

Calling all old school gamers. A new bar and restaurant is opening in Scranton. The main attraction? Arcade games from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

“It’s something that’s of great social interaction with your friends. Every time I go out with my friends in the city, it becomes a little spirited competition over who’s going to buy the next round of beers,” said John Heim, Co-Owner of Bartari

Heim is one of the owners of the bar, Bartari. He’s working alongside his father, John Heim Sr. to make his dream come true. He says there are other similar bars in New York City, but Heim who grew up in the Scranton area and wanted to bring the magic home.

“One of the complaints with my friends, when we were in high school, was that there wasn’t much to do in the area,” Heim told us.

He says Bartari is for all those who grew up loving the arcade and video games.

“I’m a product of the eighties. I was born in 1981, so I grew up in the heyday of Nintendo and arcade machines.”

He says he used to love going to arcades such as Zack Periwrinkle and Top Dog as a kid. The new bar and restaurant will include fifty arcade games spanning through the ages..

“All your classics, Donkey Kong, Pac Man, Galaga, Space Invaders, Asteroids” boasted Heim.

As well as some modern games like ACDC, South Park, and Harley Davidson. But that’s not all.

“Then we’re also going to have some unique ones, weird ones that didn’t do so well in the eighties but now have a little cult following. So they’ll always be something new and exciting to see,” Heim added, “I’m reliving my childhood and hopefully I can share that with other people.”

The Owners Of “Bartari” Plan To Open The Bar And Restaurant On October 21st.