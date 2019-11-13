Mullins announces $2.1M in state grants

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna, announced $2.1 million in state grants to fund improvement projects in several communities throughout the 112th Legislative District.

“From pedestrian safety to land redevelopment and conservation, these projects will have a tangible impact on our residents and the local economy,” Mullins said. “I’m grateful to Senator John Blake and borough officials for their partnership in advocating for these projects that will benefit our common constituency.”

Blakely Borough is receiving $350,000 to install new sidewalks, curbing and 30 ADA-accessible ramps from Keystone Avenue and extending along Main Street to Academy Street. This is the second phase of Blakely’s Streetscape Revitalization project, for which the borough will continue to dedicate significant matching funds.

Additionally, Archbald Borough is receiving $265,000 to extend East Avenue over the Wildcat Creek to grant access to two mine-scarred sites at the former Sturges Colliery. The road extension is critical for prospective, commercial development.

Grant funding for the North Pocono Trail project was awarded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Recreation and Conservation program, which focuses on conserving and protecting state waterways and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Funding for the Blakely and Archbald Borough projects was awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which is administered by the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority.