More vaccinations, less mandates give hope for return to normalcy for students

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – This weekend, and in the coming months, there are efforts in place to help vaccinate as many students, ages 12 and up, as possible as we start eyeing what many took for granted before COVID-19, a normal school year.

Several clinics in school districts in Luzerne County had already started making plans when the FDA was looking to greenlight the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15.

An effort, including the local IU-18 and Pak Pediatrics in Kingston, now looks to help get middle and high school aged kids vaccinated.

Paired with the news that fully vaccinated people will be seeing less mask mandates, Crestwood Education Association President Bill Kane says it’s a perfect recipe for a return to what classes used to look like.

“My hope is that it means we’ll be back face to face, five days a week, next year, in-person instruction without masks that I hope that enough students get the vaccine that allows that to happen,” Kane said.

Other superintendents across the region say that their districts will also be taking best practices and that means some students may be staying in virtual or hybrid models, depending on what’s best for the curriculum and some parents.

But right now, Kane and countless others have expressed just how excited they are going to be to get back into classes with their students in person.

To check availability for a COVID-19 vaccine for your student or child, see the link below.

For more information on vaccination efforts in our area, check out our Vaccinate NEPA page.