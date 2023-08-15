(The Hill) – Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is seeking to remove his charges in the Georgia case to federal court, where he plans to ask a judge to dismiss the case.

“Mr. Meadows is entitled to remove this action to federal court because the charges against him plausibly give rise to a federal defense based on his role at all relevant times as the White House Chief of Staff to the President of the United States,” Meadows’s attorney wrote in the Tuesday filing in the Northern District of Georgia.

Meadows was charged Monday in a sprawling indictment following an investigation from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Meadows faces charges under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, along with former President Trump and 17 other co-defendants.

He also faces charges for soliciting an official to violate their oath of office — a nod to his presence on the call between trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president asked the secretary to “find” additional votes for him.

