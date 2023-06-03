(The Hill) – Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on stage at a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Videos circulating on social media show the freshman congressman being invited onto the stage by Paramore singer Hayley Williams, who introduced him as the “first Gen Z congressman.”

Williams praised Frost as he walked up, asking the audience members, “Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” She then handed over the mic after asking Frost if he “had anything to say to these beautiful people.”

“F— Ron DeSantis” and “f— fascism,” he said.

Hayley Williams of Paramore, seen here during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Feb. 2023, invited Frost to the stage during a performance of the band’s song “Misery Business.” (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

Clips of Frost’s remarks were later retweeted by Frost’s own Twitter account.

“I said what I said,” Frost later posted on the social-media platform.

Video also showed Frost singing and dancing on stage with Paramore during a performance of their song “Misery Business.”

“Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” Frost tweeted. He also posted pictures of himself with Williams from during the show and after.

Frost, who is 26 years old, became the first Generation Z member of Congress after winning his House race in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in November.

“We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future,” he tweeted after he won.

DeSantis, who announced his run for the GOP nomination for president last week, has been a common target for attacks from liberals who have slammed the governor over several controversial policies he has enacted in Florida.

Frost has previously bashed DeSantis over those policies, accusing him in March of fascism in targeting members of the Black and LGBTQ communities.

“But we have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it,” Frost said.