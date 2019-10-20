Man in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Williamsport on Saturday.

66-year-old John Yarozs was hit at the intersection of W Fourth Street and William Street on Saturday afternoon while in his wheelchair.

Yarozs was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, according to a release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The Lycoming County District Attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.