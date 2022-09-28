BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been hospitalized after being struck by a truck while crossing the street in Bloomsburg.

According to a release from Bloomsburg Police, on September 27 around 8:20 p.m., 18-year-old Cameron Hess was crossing West Main Street when he was struck by 49-year-old Carlos Avila De-Paz from Tenessee.

West Main Street was shut down while crews worked the scene.

Hess was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for injuries of unknown severity.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.