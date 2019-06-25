Main Street Demolition in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s been an eyesore Luzerne County that many have complained about. Now, it’s at the home at the center of a legal dispute in Pittston is being torn down.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick has been covering this story and was there live at noon with the latest chapter.

The demolition began at 7:15 this morning. Heavy equipment is ripping into the dilapidated property in the 300 block of North Main Street and it is quite the event for people who live near the place. We have been talking with these folks over the last 10 years or so who say they feared for their safety as well as their health and well-being. Mayor Michael Lombardo said he warned the property owner this was going to happen if he failed to act.

“This has gone on way too long. Situations like this will no longer be tolerated. I think he was given ample warning. I think was professional and courteous while he was sitting in Colorado and slinging derogatory remarks at us,” said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.

The I-Team reached out this morning to the owner Douglas Bruce for comment his property being torn down. We have not yet heard back from him. He did tell the I-Team back in May that basically Pittston officials were not versed on property law and that they could not force him to do anything. Nor could they make him return to Pennsylvania for any kind of court proceeding.