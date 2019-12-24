Lycoming County Man Arrested for Vandalising a Church

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Lycoming County man has been arrested for breaking into a local church and vandalizing it.

According to police, 32-year old Steve Williams broke into Emmanuel Baptist Church in Williamsport over the weekend and trashing it.

Police say there are holes in the walls, pews turned over, and bibles thrown on the ground.

Shattered glass is all over the floor from broken windows.

Police say smith also got undressed at the church.

He was arrested while walking naked in the street.

The church community is coming together despite the crime.

A Christmas Eve service will still be held tomorrow night at 6:00 in the gymnasium.