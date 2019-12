HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County approves upgrades to its 911 radio system. It replaces a 20 year old analog system to digital.

First responders say it will improve response time and communications with the 911 center.

But questions still remain about why some calls to 911 are placed on hold.

Lead I-team Investigator Andy Mehalshick goes in search of answers tonight at 5pm on Eyewitness News.