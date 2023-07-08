JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Who’s the best home beer brewer around? That’s what a competition tried to solve Saturday near Pittston.

Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational.

Nearly two dozen home brewers across the region put their pours to the test for judges and the public to enjoy.

People could sample beer that’s not readily available at most breweries. The brews are made in smaller batches with special equipment.

Saturday’s event was the first of five regional competitions.

“So you’re really able to get to kind of know the community and drink beer as I say the way it was meant to be which is you know really handcrafted for the customer experience,” said Chadd Balbi co-owner of Breweries in Pennsylvania.

“So there’s BJCP judging they’re going through all the beers they’re looking at taste you know smell and down to the way it looks you know aroma,” added Matt Kozir co-owner of Breweres in Pennsylvania.

The top three out of five will compete in a few months for a customized championship belt, and a $2,000 cash prize, and they get to brew their winning recipe at a commercial level for even more people to enjoy.